Organizers hopeful for safe return of Bridge Day

LANSING, WV (WVNS)– Last year the pandemic shut down many popular festivals here in West Virginia including Bridge Day. However, many are hopeful for the return this year.

Becky Sullivan, the Chair for Bridge Day Commission, said they are already planning for adrenaline junkies to flock to Fayette County this year.

“Right now we do have our vendors applications we are accepting our vendors applications online, and we are selling our into the gorge tickets. The Bridge Day Committee is currently meeting monthly to become the planning process of bridge day 2021,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said they are currently working with the state health department to determine the best way to maintain safety guidelines.

“So we are going to use sinks, hand washing stations, and up our hand sanitizer stations. Who knows what will happen in October. But if masks are still required, we will require masks.We will have the proper signage up in the entrance for bridge day,” Sullivan said.

Bridge Day is set for October 16, 2021. If you want to take the leap of faith off the New River Gorge Bridge, you can sign up in July.