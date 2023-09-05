BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The weather is hot as we count down the days until fall, but for some workers, the heat can be deadly.

With the weather being as hot and humid as it is, businesses such as construction and landscapers find their phones ringing off the hook.

However, the gorgeous weather also brings in the possibility of heat exhaustion. The main symptom of heat exhaustion is a body temperature of 101°F. This temperature can easily be reached if one does not stay properly hydrated and protected from the elements.

Brandon Wood, a Green River Garden Center foreman, gives insight into a few ways he and his men stay cool, calm and collected.

“Plenty of liquids for sure, you can wear a flat bill hat or even a fishing cap,” said Wood.

Other layers that Wood said he and his team wear include breathable shirts and a wet cloth around the neck.

In the case of a heat-related emergency, Wood gives us the rundown on the steps they follow.

“If someone is feeling nauseous, take a break. Get hydrated, get out of the sun. And then if you get hydrated enough you should sit in the AC,” added Wood.

Certain work surfaces, such as metal, can become very hot when the sun is out. These bright and shiny surfaces can reflect UV rays. It is essential to keep these materials out of direct sunlight until they are ready to be installed.

For those at home who want to do some gardening, it is safest to avoid the hours between 3:00-6:00 p.m. These are the hottest hours of the day, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.