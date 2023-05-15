MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Buying a birth control pill in West Virginia could soon become as simple and private as buying Tylenol.

On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel unanimously urged the agency to approve Opill, a birth control pill, for over-the-counter sale.

The American Academy of Obstetrics and Gynecology experts approve the move, saying making birth control more accessible to American women outweighs the risks of administering the drug over-the-counter.

Although birth control is available in other countries without a prescription, American women must see a health care provider regularly to get the birth control pill.

Health experts have said unwanted pregnancy is a public health issue in the United States, and health officials in southern West Virginia agreed on Monday, May 15, 2023.

“Forty-five percent of pregnancies are unplanned, which is much higher than I would’ve thought,” Bonnie Allen, R.N., the administrator of Mercer County Health Department said. “And the Journal of Contraception says doing this with over-the-counter birth control pills can decrease those unwanted pregnancies by 25 percent.”

In West Virginia, most (52 percent) pregnancies are not planned, according to the website www.powertodecide.org, which collects pregnancy related statistics.

West Virginia Health and Human Resources officials said easier access to birth control can help reduce the state’s number of unwanted pregnancies. In rural West Virginia, some women travel longer distances to see health care providers.

If FDA gives approval to Opill, they could visit a local drugstore.

However, Allen cautioned there are women who should not start the pill without first talking to a health care provider.

Hormonal birth control is not recommended for women with certain types of cancer and other medical issues, she added.

“Women whose families have a higher incidence of breast cancer, they need to be careful about taking contraceptives with hormones in it,” she advised. “That’s why I think it’s really important for them to get the advice they need from a health professional.”

Allen said county health departments, like the one in Mercer County, can help women find the birth control option which works best for them.

She also said she is in favor of guidelines which require minors to speak with a health care provider before purchasing birth control over-the-counter.

North Carolina state law permits pharmacists to administer birth control without a prescription.

WVDHHR officials said Monday that such laws have proven successful in reducing the unplanned pregnancy rate.

Opill is the only pill FDA is considering for over-the-counter sale. Health experts have said Opill is not known to increase the risk of blood clots.

The FDA is expected to issue a decision later this summer.