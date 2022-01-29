Overnight shooting in Fayette County leaves two dead

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Deputies in Fayette County are investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning hours on January 29, 2022, in the Dempsey Road area.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, two people are dead and the investigation is still ongoing.

The victims’ names are not being released at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

This story is developing and details are limited. Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more.