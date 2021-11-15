Overnight shooting leaves one person injured, one man charged

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A shooting in Beckley leaves one person injured.

According to Lt. David Allard with the Beckley Police Department, the call came in around 12:03 a.m. Beckley Police Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded to the scene on Quarry Street.

When they arrived, they found a 27 year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He remains in critical condition.

According to the release, officers then found Kyle Slaughter, 25, inside the home. He was taken into custody and is charged with Malicious Wounding, and two counts of Wanton Endangerment.

Slaughter is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.