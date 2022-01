TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– The Tazewell County Emergency Management team announced the opening of an overnight warming shelter.

Cots, blankets, and heater meals will be provided. COVID protocols will be followed with hand sanitizer and face masks available.

The warming center is located at Nuckolls Hall at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds. The address is 515 Fairgrounds Road, Tazewell, Virginia 24651.