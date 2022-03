WELCH, WV (WVNS)– An overturned tractor-trailer is now upright at the McDowell St underpass in Welch, McDowell County.



According to Welch Police, the call came in just before 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022. Welch Fire Department, Police, and EMS are on scene and investigating.



Traffic is down to one lane. No word on the condition of the driver.



Stick with 59 News as we learn more.