BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Gas prices across the region reach daily record-highs as national prices average just under five dollars per gallon.

Travel experts estimate record-breaking travel with Memorial Day just around the corner. If you need to save on gas, there are some things you can do before you head out on the road. Small things like monitoring your speed and keeping up with regular car maintenance can make a huge difference.

“It’s vitally important to be sure that you keep up on your car care,” said Lori Weaver-Hawkins, the Public Affairs Manager for AAA Bluegrass. “One of the things you can do is make sure your tires are properly inflated you can actually improve your gas mileage by over three percent.”

Weaver-Hawkins says it can also help if you make sure your car does not carry too much cargo. She said prices are expected to rise as demand for gas increases ahead of summer.