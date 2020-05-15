Pandemic makes broadband connection issues in West Virginia more apparent

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — With an increase in distanced learning and working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia’s lack of broadband connection has become even more apparent.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito is working to help boost connectivity in the mountain state by addressing under-served areas. One of the challenges West Virginia faces is mapping, not knowing where in the state broadband connection issues exist. Another problem remains with channeling resources to areas in need.

“It’s a bipartisan issue and it’s something in West Virginia that we really are behind on. We’re making progress but it’s not fast enough,” said Capito.

Capito says the state is working with the FCC and the USDA rural utilities to address the under-served areas.