Pandemic prompts new changes in Wyoming County Schools this year

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Members of the Wyoming County Board of Education said they are adding new changes to the way schools in the county will operate.

These changes are put in place to help protect students from COVID-19 when they return to class.

The Office of Child Nutrition, will be installing water bottle filling stations in all Wyoming County School cafeterias to provide safe drinking water for students.

Also, all school buses in the county will have contact-less thermometers to check the temperatures of staff and students before arriving at school. Wyoming County Schools will also be installing new technology which will be able to screen 30 students per second.