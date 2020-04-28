Pandemic shines spotlight on sign language interpreters

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) — The pandemic has done one good thing for America: it has elevated the profile of sign language interpreters from a quiet piece of the background to folk hero status.

Every government briefing is using a signer, and they are getting the notice and respect they deserve.

One retired sign language interpreter, Bill Gibson of Wheeling, says he’s pleased to see it happen. Signers have been around for years, but their visibility has never been higher than it is now.

Gibson says it’s excellent that so many governors are incorporating them into their briefings.

He says it has made the hearing population aware that there’s another group of people out there who need this service.

“The presence of these interpreters who are providing real time immediate translation in sign language for deaf viewers is a critical service and I think it’s absolutely excellent,” said Gibson. “And they’re doing it wonderfully well, they really are. I haven’t found fault with anybody I’ve seen.”

In fact, a lot of people are watching the sign language interpreter more than the speaker.

Gibson says that’s human nature—it happens a lot. He says it’s a natural response because sign language is fascinating to watch.

