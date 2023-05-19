BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Panera of Beckley plans to offer supporters of United Way of Southern West Virginia an opportunity to raise money for the organization at no extra cost on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Dancing with the Stars team Jessica Farrish (59News) and Clint Blunt (Vinyl Tracks) are hosting the fundraiser.

Each time a supporter orders at Panera and shows a Team Jessica and Clint flyer to a Panera team member during check-out on June 10, 2023, Panera will donate twenty percent of the purchase to United Way of Southern West Virginia.

“This is a great way to help out the community, and it doesn’t cost anything for Panera customers,” said Farrish. “We’re grateful to Panera for supporting United Way of Southern West Virginia, and we know people love Panera, so it’s a win-win-win.”

The flyer may also be used to place online orders by using the code ‘FUND4U.’

The flyer is honored at the Beckley Panera from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m on Saturday, June 10, 2023.