Parent of Greenbrier East student speaks out about conflict at rivalry basketball game

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The parent of a Greenbrier East Girls Basketball player speaks out after an incident during the rivalry game against Woodrow Wilson.

Steven Damon was charged with disorderly conduct after a conflict arose at a Greenbrier East, Woodrow Wilson High School basketball game on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Damon is a father of one of the Lady Spartans.

He said there is more to the story than what has been shared.

“Greenbrier County.. I just think they abandoned me and my kid,” Damon said.

He claimed Eugene Nabors, coach for the Woodrow Wilson Lady Eagles, provoked him.

“Gene was taunting me,” Damon said. “He comes out during a break in the game, bumps into my kid close to the block where I sit up under the rim, looks at me and smiles.”

Damon said by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, he had enough. He walked over to a state trooper hoping to de-escalate the situation. Damon claimed Nabors told the principal of Woodrow Wilson that Damon called him a racial slur.

“That’s when you see those photos of me arguing with Gene basically telling him how I felt about the situation,” Damon said.

Damon said he complied with everything the officers told him at the game, but still feels as though he is being cast aside by administrators in the county.

Damon claimed he received notice on Friday that he would not be allowed to attend the game against Woodrow Wilson due to the conflict.

“Through everything, me being in the media and everything, that’s the only thing that hit home,” Damon said.

Damon said he signed a contract with the Greenbrier County Board of Education saying he would not argue with fans or players. and he will sit behind the Greenbrier East bench.

“They’re now breaching that contract to cater to Woodrow Administration. so I’m going to sue them for breach of contract,” Damon said.

Damon said he hopes this incident will be his last with the school board as he wishes to pull his daughter from the school system.