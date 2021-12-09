Parents outraged over food being served at Summers County High School

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Parents are upset at the Summers County Board of Education and Summers County High School over pictures of the school’s lunch program.

Concerned parent, Kiera Eerenberg posted a picture of the lunch she received from a student at Summers County High School. Her post received more than 100 shares and 50 comments on Facebook.

Eerenberg also shared pictures of the school’s lunch.

Student Peyton Matheney said the food wasn’t always like this during his freshman year. Matheney gave a comparison of what he ate.

He also said that since he doesn’t eat the current school lunch, he found it difficult to be productive during the rest of the school day.

“Our athletes don’t get the nutrition they need, and if some kids aren’t able to afford food outside of school they either go hungry or have to eat the nastiness we are served. My peers and I agree, we don’t blame the cooks or believe it is their fault, we believe our board of education could handle our food situation better than they do,” Matheney said.

Adam Coon, Director of Personnel and Secondary with the Summers County Board of Education, provided a statement to community members in the county:

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve in all areas. And that includes food service. We are taking steps to gain input. We want the community to feel free to contact our office, we welcome the feedback,” Coon said.

