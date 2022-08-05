BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Kohl’s in Beckley welcomed customers to their Tax-Free Holiday shopping event.

Parents came out and bought clothes, supplies, and accessories for their children. Including one parent, Rachel Bragg, who says the tax-free weekend is a lifesaver this year.

“It helps save us money due to inflation and everything. Everything is a bit more expensive so if I can save a few dollars getting my son’s school clothes, I’m going to do it,” Bragg said.

It also helps mothers like Ashley Butler who brought her children Benjamin and Melanie.

She said the tax-free holiday makes it easier on her and her family.

“Well it definitely helps it free up a little bit of extra cash and they can have a little bit more stuff,” Butler said.

Butler says she wants her children to feel great about themselves when they head back to the classroom.

“I want them to be comfortable and wear the clothes they want to wear and they like to wear and being here today they get to help pick those out and we get to save money in the process,” Butler said.

Make sure to take advantage of the sales tax holiday which ends on Monday, August 8, 2022.