POLICE: Park in Princeton damaged by high-speed crash, suspect arrested for DUI

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A park in downtown Princeton was extensively damaged by a high-speed crash that led to two arrests.

According to the Princeton Police Department’s Facebook page, authorities responded on Friday, January 14, 2022, around 12:30 a.m. to a car accident in the area of Mercer Street and Dick Copeland Town Square Park. When officers arrived, they found an immense amount of damage done to the park.

Officers followed a trail from the vehicle and found it later on the sidewalk near the intersection of Mercer Street and North 5th Street. They made contact with Bryan Lucas.

Reportedly, officers said Lucas smelled of “an alcoholic beverage” and became uncooperative. As authorities placed Lucas under arrest, a separate car pulled up to the scene. A woman identified as, Tammy Lucas, allegedly yelled with slurred speech, she was the sister of Bryan Lucas. Authorities reportedly ordered Lucas to wait by her car but refused. She was also arrested by police.

Tammy Lucas was charged with obstructing and DUI. Bryan Lucas was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, DUI, and felon in possession of a firearm.