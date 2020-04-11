Park Middle School teacher makes personal protective equipment with 3-D printer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Healthcare workers are front line fighters against the COVID-19 virus and the shortages of personal protective equipment is nationwide.

Josh Reeve is the Technology Education Teacher at Park Middle and said, thanks to technology in his classroom, he is able to make face mask for hospital workers.

“We are using the 3-D printers that the schools already have to make PPE equipment for the hospitals,” Reeve said. “These are going to be face masks, it’s got a removable insert that you can just pop in a paper filter and then they can just reuse and clean the plastic pieces that we are making on the printers.”

Reeve said he is able to make between 12 and 16 masks a day.

“It takes just under five hours to print one mask,” Reeve said. “So with the four printers I’ve got access to we can do about 12-16 a day depending on how quickly we can get them set up.”

He said in a time of uncertainty this is the least they could do to help those who are risking their lives everyday.

“It’s nice to be able to do something with everything else going on. It’s not much but at least we can contribute in someway,” Reeve said.

Reeve has made around 30 mask that will be picked up next week and distributed to hospitals across West Virginia.