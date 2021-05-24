Parkersburg Police: Man shot dead after stabbing neighbor, charging at officer

PARKERSBURG, WV (AP) — Police say a West Virginia man who stabbed a neighbor and then charged at a responding officer with a weapon has been fatally shot.

Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin says officers were called to Oakwood Village apartments Sunday and found a 60-year-old woman outside her apartment with “multiple stab wounds.” The suspect was found outside his apartment still armed with what Martin described as “basically a meat cleaver.” Martin said 34-year-old Rufus James Ramsey III initially dropped the weapon, but then picked it up and rushed at an officer, who shot him.

He says authorities are investigating, but it appears the officer acted appropriately.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)