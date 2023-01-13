OCEANA, WV (WVNS)–A mistake during a construction project in Oceana is causing problems for local businesses.

Route 10 recently was part of a widening project to help with traffic flow, but the project ended up causing issues after a painting problem.

Lines for the road were painted in the wrong places, taking up parking and making what parking is available, dangerous.

Don Morgan, a local town councilman, said the problem needs correcting immediately.

“Businesses here are having a rough way the way it is and this is an additional deterrent to people coming in and shopping,” said Morgan.

Morgan added the city council is working to try to find an answer to this issue, but, currently they have not heard anything back.