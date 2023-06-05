BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An attorney who gained national attention in a 2022 case involving the 2018 death of eight-year-old Raylee Browning in Fayette County is now with the United States District Attorney’s Office for the West Virginia Southern District.

In June of 2022, Brian Parsons secured convictions against a home-schooling Oak Hill father and the two women who caused Raylee’s death. The case gained worldwide attention and had cycled through at least three prosecutors before Parsons led the prosecution.

Parsons was most recently an assistant prosecuting attorney in Raleigh County, where he prosecuted a number of high-profile cases.

He began serving from the federal courthouse in Beckley on Monday, June 5, 2023, U.S. Department of Justice spokesman Lawrence Messina said on Monday.