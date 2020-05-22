Parts of Giles County under water after heavy rain

GLEN LYN, VA (WVNS) — Over the last couple of days, parts of Virginia experienced flooding after storms brought rain to the area. One of the areas affected was Glen Lyn of Giles County. The camp ground next to the New River was under water on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Glen Lyn Mayor Howard Spencer said it was one of the larger floods he has seen.

“The water has started to recede somewhat, but this is one of the larger floods that I’ve seen,” Spencer said. “I’ve lived here for 57 years and this is an awful lot of water.”

Randy Sweeney lives in Glen Lyn. He said about a month ago, the river got high but did not cause flooding like they saw on Friday.

“It was barely out of the banks and that was maybe about a month ago. I think it rained a lot and water came up, and it’s definitely got a lot worst this time,” Sweeney said.

Spencer said along with cleaning up the debris from flooding, most of the city is still without power.

“Also, under water is our electric system, complete electric system. Also, under water is everything we have in the camp ground, the sewer hookup all of that is submerged,” Spencer said.

Spencer said it will take a few days to clean everything up once the water has fully receded.