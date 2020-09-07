Party guidelines implemented due to COVID-19 concerns at Concord Unviersity

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Twenty nine students at West Virginia University are facing sanctions after throwing a party over Labor Day weekend. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is still recommended at most colleges, like Concord University.

“There’s that desire, there’s a developmental.. You know, that time in their lives to be social, to have those peer groups so, I certainly understand that side of things too,” Sarah Beasley said. “But, there’s just got to be other ways, and avoiding large gatherings in particular.”

Beasley is the Dean of Students at Concord University.

While the incident at WVU took place at a fraternity house, Beasley said Concord doesn’t have any Greek Life houses on campus where partying would be of concern. Their concern lies with off campus parties, as those can be harder to track.

“A lot of sort of.. peer, relying on other students to let us know,” Beasley said. “Also, social media, when students post videos or pictures about going to a party, it’s a lot easier to track down.”

Beasley added that in the past, administrators haven’t been too strict about off campus partying. However, these are different times and safety is a top priority.

“We live in our communities, we work here,” Beasley said. “So, we certainly don’t want to see a spread in the local community because of what’s happening at Concord. So again, were taking it very seriously. We’re writing students up when we do found out about any on campus or off campus parties or gatherings.”

Students written up must go through the student code of conduct board, or, depending of the severity of the alleged offense, they may have to face the University Hearing Board.

Beasley said all-in-all, Concord University students are following the recommended guidelines and wearing their masks around campus.