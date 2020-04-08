Pasquale’s offering pizza making kits during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local restaurant is offering a fun option for take-out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pasquale’s is selling pizza making kits for people to make their own pizza at home.

Manager Susan Wright said the kits started at the Pasquale’s in New York, and they are now here in southern West Virginia.

“It started by a Facebook post from the Pasquale’s in New York and then everyone started calling, so we decided to make them,” Wright said. “It comes with the dough, the sauce, the cheese and pepperoni, and it’s all enough to make a small pizza that we sell here.”

Pasquale’s is open daily for take out from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. They will also be offering 15 percent off everything on Easter Sunday.