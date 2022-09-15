HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A Summers County legend is officially inducted into the Summers County Bobcat Den of Champions

On Friday, September 9, 2022, Pat Shires was inducted into the Summers County Bobcat Den of Champions.

Shires played for Hinton High School in the 40’s and won West Virginia’s most outstanding athlete his senior season. After his time in Summers County, he went on to play for the Tennessee Volunteers and General Robert Neyland, where he and his team won a National Championship in 1951. His family was in attendance for the special induction.

“Everyone has been so so nice and appreciative we made the trip, it’s a privilege for us to be here. He would love it. He loved Hinton. He loved coming to visit,” his son Kevin Shires said.

Dick Leftridge is also in the Den of Champions.