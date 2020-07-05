Patriot’s Park coming to Welch

WELCH, WV (WVNS)– According to the mayor of Welch, Harold McBride, more veterans live in McDowell County than any county in West Virginia, and there will soon be a memorial to honor each and every one of them.

People in the community have plans to build Patriot Park. It will be a special way to say ‘thank you’ to all those, living and gone, who served our country…and to let them know they are never forgotten.

“I have a very special place in my heart for veterans,” McBride said. “I feel like they are special people and you should just show a little respect to them. And this is just our way, Welch’s way of saying hey thanks.”

Patriot’s Park will be located next to the Box Car Memorial in Welch. There is currently no start date for construction.