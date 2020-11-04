Paul Blume wins Raleigh County Magistrate seat

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One of the more unique local races this year was the race for Raleigh County Magistrate District Two.

Paul Blume had the most votes election night. He beat three other candidates. Those were Stephanie French, Brian Moore, and John Mays. Blume lost to incumbent magistrate Rick Jones, but was able to come out on top this race.

“A lot of good people across Raleigh County got behind us, especially down by Fairdale, Glen Daniel, Coal River area, really pushed me over the top. I appreciate that. Just some really good people across the county. It’s good to be over and I’m very appreciative,” Blume said.

Blume said he cannot wait to get into office and start working.