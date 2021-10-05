Pax man sentenced to prison time

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAX, WV (WVNS)– Earnest Steven Wriston from Pax was sentenced to prison on Monday, October 5, 2021.

On January 20, 2020, Wriston was pulled over for a traffic violation near Paint Creek Road in Pax. An officer discovered a 12-gauge shotgun in plain view in the vehicle. According to the report, Wriston is prohibited from having a firearm due to multiple felonies, including drug trafficking.

According to Anthony Ciliberti, Jr, Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Wriston was sentenced to five years in prison for a prohibited person in possession of a firearm by Judge Thomas Ewing.

Wriston is required to serve 15 months in prison before he’s eligible for parole.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories