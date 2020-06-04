Peaceful gathering to be held in Lewisburg to honor and remember George Floyd

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — A peaceful gathering is planned in Greenbrier County in response to the death of George Floyd, whose Memorial Day death in Minneapolis, Minnesota sparked many protests nationwide.

One of them is scheduled for Lewisburg, where organizer Loretta Young and others are planning a peaceful gathering for Thursday, June 4, 2020.

“As young black men have said to me, they feel as though there’s a target on their back and they don’t know when it might be there situation,” Young said. “So, as I look at George Floyd, I said that could’ve been my brother, and I’m not going to sit back silently.”

The gathering will be at the Green Space in Lewisburg starting at 6 p.m., with speeches beginning at 8 p.m. Organizers are asking attendees to follow social distancing guidelines.