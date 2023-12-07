BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The U.S.S. West Virginia battleship was docked at Pearl Harbor’s Battleship Row when the Japanese military dropped bombs on Pearl Harbor on December 6, 1941.

The Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum in Beckley offers folks a year-round opportunity to see a replica of the U.S.S. West Virginia and to remember the lives lost at Pearl Harbor.

“It was a tremendous loss of life, and tremendous time in our history and it needs to be remembered, and people need to come, and they need to remember what happened on that infamous day,” said Gary Parker, a tour guide at the Veteran’s Museum, on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

The U.S.S. West Virginia display and other Pearl Harbor artifacts are available for the public to view, he said.

A Wyoming County native built the replica, and the display room was built around the “ship.”