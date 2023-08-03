BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One Raleigh County business brings superheroes and Barbie and friends to Marquee Cinema in Beckley.

Peddler’s Antiques and Collectibles and Comic Castle of Beaver is offering a display of comic books, dolls and famous heroes during Marvel movies and others at the theater, co-owner Patricia Moseley said.

A collection of Barbie dolls was on display on Thursday, August 3, 2023, for showgoers at the cinema to watch the movie about the famous doll.

“We were here for Indiana Jones, which I think is one of the best movies he’s ever put out,” said Moseley. “We were here for Transformers, Barbie. It was awesome! It was, everything was pink. Guys was coming in full-fledged tuxedoes. It was awesome. I think Ken outdone Barbie.”

Moseley said a collection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles currently draws attention from crowds at Marquee.