Pedestrian hit twice in Princeton dies; Mercer County deputies searching for those responsible

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County deputies are looking for the driver responsible for allegedly hitting and killing a man in Princeton Thursday evening.

In a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Oakvale Road near Dairy Queen in Princeton Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 for a call of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. They discovered the pedestrian, a 28-year-old man, remained in the roadway for at least 10 minutes before motorists noticed. During that time, deputies said he was hit a second time, but that driver called 911.

The man was taken to Princeton Community Hospital, where he later died. Investigators are not releasing his name at this time.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who saw anything there between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday to call them at (304) 487-8364. Investigators are also asking garages, body shops, and other related businesses to look out for suspicious repair requests.