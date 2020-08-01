Pedestrian struck by car on U.S. 19

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– One man is injured after being struck by a car on U.S. 19 in front of the Ghent Elementary School.
Raleigh County Dispatchers told 59 News the call came in just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Ghent Firefighters responded and confirmed an 29-year-old man was taken to the nearest hospital.
Best EMS, Jan Care EMS were also on scene. This is incident is still under investigation.
