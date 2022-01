UPDATE: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 4:31 pm: PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The intersection of Glenwood Road and Route 20 is open to traffic.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A pedestrian was hit on Maple Acres Road in Princeton on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

According to the Mercer County Dispatch, the call came in at 3:47 pm. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene. The intersection of Glenwood Road and Route 20 is currently closed.

