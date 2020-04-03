Pediatricians encourage routine vaccinations amid COVID-19 pandemic

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – The COVID-19 pandemic has a lot of parents worried about making trips to the doctor’s office, but the American Academy of Pediatrics says those routine visits are still very important.

Doctors say the last thing the world needs right now is an outbreak of measles, whooping cough, or something else on top of coronavirus.

Dr. John Fernald from Rainbow Pediatrics in Beaver, WV says they are just trying to follow CDC guidelines and help their patients feel safe.

“We recommend that patients continue to keep their well-visits, continue to get vaccinations and that’s what the American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending right now as well,” Dr. Fernald said.

Rainbow Pediatrics offers different entrances for sick patients and well patients. They also have different exam rooms for well patients, and they allow you to sit in your car until the doctor is ready to see you.

Dr. Fernald added vaccinations for children from birth to two years old are extremely important. Those parents need to keep their appointments and not postpone. If you child is due for a booster shot beyond the age of two, contact your doctor see what they have to say.