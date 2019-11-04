Pennsylvania man arrested for attempting to seduce a minor in sting operation

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — A sting operation lead to a Pennsylvania man facing felony charges for attempting to solicit a minor in Greenbrier County.

Accounting to court documents, 51-year-old Eric Shiflett of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, reportedly communicated with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl through text message and Skout, a social media app, between October 27, 2019 and November 1, 2019. Shiflett allegedly sent obscene pictures and spoke about engaging in sexual activities.

On November 1, Shiflett traveled to First Baptist Church in Fairlea to meet the 14-year-old girl, but she turned out to be a member of law enforcement. West Virginia State Police arrived and arrested him on the spot. Court documents stated Shiflett knew the person he was contacting was supposed to be a minor and had intentions to have sex.

Shiflett is charged with felonies of solicitation of a minor and use of obscene matter with intent to seduce minor. He is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.