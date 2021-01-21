People brave winter weather to receive COVID-19 vaccine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, residents of Southern West Virginia woke up to a blanket of snow on the ground, but there was still a line of cars at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

“I would’ve walked here to get this vaccine,” said Bill Laird, who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Access Health, Eppy’s Drug and IV, and the Raleigh County Health Department held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The 500 vaccine doses were for people 65 and older.

People pulled up at the time of their appointment and were vaccinated in their cars. Tammy Brown is an RN with Eppy’s Drug and IV.

“So, that way we are able to come up right to the car. We ask a few questions and we administer the vaccine, and then you drive around the Armory and we have doctors on the other side that will monitor you for 15 to 30 minutes,” Brown said.

Nurses and Pharmacists braved the cold and icy condition to get people their vaccine to be protected. Amanda Toney and Bailee Russell were two of those nurses.

“People were depending on us and it’s cold but it’s necessary,” said Toney.

“We have these vaccines and we have to get them out as quick as we can,” said Russell.

People like Bill Laird were thankful.

“I just feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to receive this vaccine,” Laird said.

The people who received the vaccine Thursday automatically have appointments for their second dose.