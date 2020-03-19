People celebrate first day of spring

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Thursday, March 19, 2020 marked the first day of Spring. While people are having to stay home from work and school due to COVID-19, people were outside enjoying the warmer temperatures.

Mount Hope Resident Laura Sizemore said she is looking forward to getting to spend more time outside.

“Finally getting outside,” Sizemore said. “Looking forward to doing some barbecuing, riding some motorcycles, shooting some guns outside. I just want to feel the fresh air and the sunshine.”

Sizemore said while she is taking precautions during COVID-19, she is looking forward to no more cold weather.