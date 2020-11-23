People encouraged to shop local this holiday season

Bluefield, WV (WVNS) — Holiday shopping is at an all time high, but the majority of it has changed to online thanks to COVID-19. Many local businesses changed their sales strategies to meet the current climate, but is it enough?

Jim Spencer, Executive Director of Bluefield Economic Development, said shopping local not only benefits your pocketbook, but the community as a whole.

“When you start thinking about online purchases and things like that, you may save a dollar here or there, but when you shop local, that money is reinvested in your local community. That creates jobs here, like the grocery store and other things like that, so shopping local is extremely important,” Spencer explained.

If you still have some shopping to do, Small Business Saturday is happening Saturday, November 28, 2020. For more information on Small Business Saturday and all the local businesses in the area visit, https://www.mybluefield.org/economicdevelopment.