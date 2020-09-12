UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after ATV accident in Fayette County

MAHAN, WV (WVNS) — Dispatchers confirmed an ATV accident on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

West Virginia State Police said the driver of the ATV hit a guardrail. The call came in at 6:36 p.m. The driver had a revoked license and the ATV was not registered to be legal on the roadways. He suffered a minor leg injury and was taken to Montgomery General Hospital.

The accident happened on Paintcreek Road in Valley. Pax Volunteer Fire Department and General Ambulance responded with West Virginia State Police.West Virginia State Police responded.