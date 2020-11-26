People react to CDC guidelines for Thanksgiving

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix. Traffic deaths in the U.S. fell for the third straight year in 2019, the government’s road safety agency said Thursday, Oct. 1. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the downward trend is continuing into this year with people driving fewer miles due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Thanksgiving is a time to be around family and friends, but the pandemic forced some changes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people scale back their holiday activities or move them outside. But not many people, like Shawanna Lee from Maryland, are making those adjustments.

“My husband, my kids, and his mother… we all do thanksgiving at her house every year, so it’s just us,” Lee said. “We also go to her house every year.”

Even though Lee plans on getting the tradition, Cheryl Bolina, from Youngstown, Ohio, said 2020 is an exception.

“We always have thanksgiving for about 20 people. This year, it will be just my husband and I,” Bolina stated.

However, Tyra Hamilton, from New Port News, Virginia, said that she feels comfortable traveling this year for thanksgiving.

“I take COVID-19 very seriously,” Hamilton said. “I wear my mask and gloves if needed. My sister takes care of that very well, so I know it is safe to travel to her house.”

The CDC made the recommendations to help limit the possible spread of COVID-19 cases.