People reflect on why Father’s Day is important to them

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Sunday, June 20, 2021 is a day dedicated to fathers throughout the country. This is also the first Father’s Day since 2019 where there are few to no COVID-19 restrictions in the Mountain State.

Many people spent their Father’s Day on the roads. 59News caught up with some people at the Travel Plaza in Beckley and asked them what this day means to them.

“Well it takes one to be one and it is just an important day to recognize being a father,” Paul Wallace, from Northeastern Ohio, said.

“It is a very important day because my father is in India and everyday he calls what are you doing, are you well,” Gobi Dhangharyia, from North Carolina, said.

“He is just a great person I think that mom’s and dads sometimes they have to take on both roles but just the fundamentals of a family I feel like everyone is as equally important,” Allison Woodhouse, from Canonsburg, PA, said.

From our 59News family to yours, have a Happy Father’s Day!