People reporting increase in scam calls

FILE – This Friday, March 10, 2017, file photo shows the WhatsApp communications app on a smartphone, in New York. In early January 2021, encrypted messaging apps Signal and Telegram are seeing huge upticks in downloads from Apple and Google’s app stores, while WhatsApp’s growth is on the decline following a privacy fiasco where the company was forced to clarify a message it sent to users. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People fall victim to scam calls everyday, losing hard earned money.

Here in Southern West Virginia, many people noticed an increase in those calls. Leland Cooper said he receives a scam call nearly everyday.

“I think they want your information mostly. They would like to get a hold of your social security number and stuff like that,” Cooper said.

Raleigh County Deputies said the phones at the office are ringing with people who claim to have received scam calls. Lt. Jason Redden said he also receives theses calls on a daily basis.

Redden said when you receive the call, do not be afraid to question the person on the other end of the line.

“I made the guy identify themselves. And once I told him who I was, he decided he didn’t want to talk to me anymore. So a lot of times when you get these calls, just pressure these people a little bit they will realize they are not going to get what they want and then they will hang up,” Lt. Redden said.

Many scam calls can be very believable; however, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey provided one rule that could save you the money and headache of a scam.

“If you use one basic one which is don’t make an immediate decision and don’t provide that personal identifiable information. That then allows you to research, look into the issue and decide if you want to work with the person who is calling,” Morrisey said.