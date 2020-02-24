Permanent feral cat feeders allow Tazewell County Humane Society to care for cats that can never find homes

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — It started with a few people leaving out food for feral cats in Richlands, but when the good deed led to a Vulture problem, members of the Tazewell County Humane Cociety came up with a creative solution.

Humane society members put out the permanent feral cat feeders on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

President of the Tazewell County humane society, Angie Johnson, said, previously, town council ticketed people for feeding cats because the food attracted vultures. Now, the enclosed-feeders are keeping the cats alive and the vultures away.

“The town council’s original thought was to stop feeding them all together. That would have resulted in starvation and just dying a cruel death and we couldn’t allow that. So somebody reached out and we took action,” Johnson said.

Larry Johnson of State Farm sponsored the feeders. People are encouraged to donate cat food to the feeders as long as they make sure the food is inside.