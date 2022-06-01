BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The person wanted for a murder in Bluefield turned himself in.

According to Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, Steven A. Walker arrived at the department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

On Monday night, victim Tony Greene was found on the roadway by a passerby near the intersection of Peck and Pulaski Street in Bluefield, Mercer County.

He was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center where he later died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

“Mr. Walker claims that he fired upon Mr. Greene in self-defense protecting himself and his family. Evidence obtained by the police department and investigation does corroborate his statement,” Adams said.

Detective Adams said the investigation is now in the hands of the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney to decide what charges will be filed against Walker.