Personal Safety doesn’t have to mean conceal-carry

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — When it comes to personal safety, some people assume that means they should carry a concealed weapon

But there are other forms of personal safety that you can carry daily and carry everywhere. Pepper Spray and even stun guns are two forms of deterrent that you can carry anywhere without a license.

West Virginia State Trooper M. K. Wimmer told 59News that everyone should be carrying some form of protection.

“Times are hard. People, you know, they mug people. They steal,” Trooper Wimmer said. “They don’t all have good intentions. As long as you’re properly taught how to use these things, I have no problem with it.”

Trooper Wimmer said one thing to look out for when using Pepper Spray is which way the wind is blowing.

If you spray in the wrong direction, it can blow back and cause problems for you.