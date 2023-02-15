BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Even though there are still a few months until springtime, pests do not go completely inactive.

In fact, when it is cold and wet or snowy outside, they’re even more likely to seek warmth and shelter indoors.

Owner of Southern WV Services, Duane Hibbs said they normally see stink bugs, beetles, and rodents. However, due to the very warm winter season we are having, Hibbs said he is seeing other things during inspections.

“We’ve already been getting calls for swarming insects such as carpenter ants and termites,” Hibbs told us.

Hibbs added prevention is done in the fall season. He said spraying the entire exterior of your home with some type of insecticide will help keep these pests from getting into your homes.