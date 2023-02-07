BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley managers said Valentine’s Day is a good opportunity to show affection for pets, with snacks, toys, walks and extra attention.

The store also offers ‘spa’ and additional grooming packages for dogs, pet groomer Brittany Bizzarro said on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

“They come in, they get extra pampered, they get extra love, attention,” said Bizzarro. “We love to play with them, and just show them that we absolutely love all the dogs that come in here.”

Pet Supplies Plus will host an adoption event on February 18, 2023, she added.