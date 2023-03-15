LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – After 31 weeks 59News is proud to announce that more than 90 percent of the dogs we have featured on the pet walk forecast have found their forever homes.

StormTracker 59 Meteorologist Bradley Wells features a different animal from the Greenbrier Humane Society every week, and so far 28 of the 31 dogs featured were adopted.

Nikita Honaker, Office Administrator for the Greenbrier Humane Society, said the partnership has made a big difference for dogs in the county.

“It’s very special to us that we’re able to get our animals out there and kind of show them off and some of their special qualities. It’s helped a lot of us get adopted,” said Honaker.

