Pets under the weather? Here’s what medications in your cabinet you can give them

Over-the-counter medication can provide quick relief for pain or allergy symptoms, but what about your furry companions?



If your pet is under the weather you may want to grab something to help your pet quickly. While some over the counter medications like antihistamines for allergy relief or anti-nausea medications are safe, others like acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be deadly.

“If someone has not seen their vet within a year, cannot receive a prescription for a medication cant drive to see us, whatever it may be, aspirin is the safer option,” said Dr. Virginia McGuire with Veterinary Associates.



Dr. Mcguire said not to share prescription medication either.

When it comes to cats, call your vet first since there a little more temperamental. She added if symptoms persist for any issue for more than 24 hours, contact a vet right away.