BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Another company takes an extra step to protect its customers and employees.

PetSmart joined the growing number of companies to require masks in stores. In an email to its customers, PetSmart said it will start requiring masks to be worn by customers as of Monday, July 20, 2020.

The chain also said employees are required to wear masks and have been since the start of the pandemic. They temporarily cancelled in store events and installed Plexiglas at the registers.